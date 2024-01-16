Reduced delivery fee on Orders of $20+. Free Delivery on Orders Over $50!
Tropicana Boba & Tea
Featured Items
Cookies & Cream
Our take on cookies & cream. Blended with Oreo cookies and a scoop of chocolate chip ice cream. Creamy & Sweet!$7.00
Flavored Green Teas
Freshly brewed green tea mixed with your choice of refreshing flavors! Poured over ice and sweetened to your liking.$5.00
Ice Blended Horchata
Cinnamon and rice drink. A neighborhood classic! So Good$6.00
MILK TEAS ● THAI TEAS
ICED COFFEE
Black Iced Coffee
Our in house cold brewed coffee. High in caffeine$5.00
Vanilla Iced Coffee
Cold brewed iced coffee with vanilla creamer. So Good!$5.50
Hazelnut Iced Coffee
Cold brewed Ice coffee with hazelnut creamer$5.50
Coffee Milk Tea$5.50
Brown Sugar Coffee
Cold brewed black iced coffee with brown sugar.$5.75
Horchata Iced Coffee$5.75
Thai Tea Coffee
Thai Tea infused with cold brew coffee.$5.75
ICE COLD FLAVORED GREEN TEAS
FRUIT FLAVORED SLUSH
TROPICANA SPECIALS
Ice Blended Matcha Green Tea
Ice Blended Matcha Green Tea. Creamy & Sweet!$6.50
Ice Blended Mocha
Ice blended mocha. For the chocolate lovers!$6.00
Ice Blended Taro
A rich and creamy treat for the savory flavor lovers. Taro smoothie. So good!$6.00
Ice Blended Taro Tornado
Taro blended with Oreo cookies giving it a graham cracker taste. A must try for flavor chasers!$6.75
Thai Tea Slush
Our house brewed thai tea blended with inc. Very refreshing!$6.00
Mangoñada
Sweet mangos flavored with Chamoy and Tajin. Oh so good!$7.00
Strawberry Mangoñada Smoothie
Sweet mangos & strawberries flavored with Chamoy and Tajin. Oh so good!$7.00
Strawberry Chamoyada
Strawberry blended with ice and flavored with chamoy and tajin. So sweet$7.00
Piña Coláda
Pineapple and coconut classic drink. Summertime delight!$6.50
COCONUT DRINKS
BUBBLE WAFFLES
Plain Bubble Waffle$7.50
Bubble Waffle w/1 Scoop Ice Cream$9.50
Bubble Waffle w/2 Scoops Ice Cream$11.00
Dubai Style Bubble Waffle w/1 Scoop Ice cream
Our Classic Bubble Waffle with one scoop of Pistachio or Vanilla Ice Cream topped with sliced strawberries, Belgian Milk chocolate and pistachio cream. Sprinkled with pistachio pieces. Your flavor buds will thank you!$15.00
CHOCOLATE STRAWBERRIES
Chocolate Strawberry Cup
We use fresh cut strawberries washed in baking soda and vinegar in a cup, topped with the finest Belgian milk chocolate, creamy pistachio butter, shredded kataifi and crushed pistachios. Simply amazing!$21.00
Build your own Strawberry Cup
Fresh cut strawberries washed with baking soda and vinegar in a cup. Add your favorite toppings to make it your own! Simply Amazing!$12.00
ACAI BOWLS
One Berry Bowl
Organic Acai layered with bananas and strawberry, topped with coconut shavings and granola. Simple and sweet!$12.00
Double Berry Bowl
Organic Acai layered with bananas, strawberries and blueberries topped with coconut shavings and granola.$12.00
One Berry Swirl
Organic Acai layered with bananas and strawberries, topped with granola and macadamia nuts. Comes with a Nutella swirl on top! Chocolate yum!$12.00
Double Berry Almond Bowl
Organic Acai layered with strawberries and blueberries. Comes with granola, chia seeds, almond slices. Topped off with an almond swirl. Crunchy and Sweet!$12.00
One Berry Double Swirl
Organic Acai layered with bananas, strawberries and granola. Topped with swirls of peanut butter and nutella. Packed with flavors!$12.00
Build Your Own Bowl
Our Organic Acai topped your way with your favorite toppings.$11.00
