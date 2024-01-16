Reduced delivery fee on Orders of $20+. Free Delivery on Orders Over $50!
Tropicana Boba & Tea
MILK TEAS ● THAI TEAS
ICED COFFEE
- Black Iced Coffee
Our in house cold brewed coffee. High in caffeine$5.00
- Vanilla Iced Coffee
Cold brewed iced coffee with vanilla creamer. So Good!$5.50
- Hazelnut Iced Coffee
Cold brewed Ice coffee with hazelnut creamer$5.50
- Thai Tea Coffee
Thai Tea infused with cold brew coffee.$6.00
- Brown Sugar Coffee
Cold brewed black iced coffee with brown sugar.$6.00
ICE COLD FLAVORED GREEN TEAS
FRUIT FLAVORED SLUSH
TROPICANA SPECIALS
- Cookies & Cream
A scoop of cookies & cream ice cream blended with ice and creamer. Savory!$8.00
- Matcha Green Tea Smoothie
Blended matcha green tea smoothie. Fresh!$7.00
- Horchata Smoothie
Cinnamon and rice drink. A neighborhood classic!$6.00
- Mocha Smoothie
Ice blended mocha. For the chocolate lovers!$6.00
- Taro Smoothie
A rich and creamy treat for the savory flavor lovers. Taro smoothie. So good!$6.00
- Taro Tornado
Taro blended with Oreo cookies giving it a graham cracker taste. A must try for flavor chasers!$7.00
- Thai Milk Tea Slush
Our house brewed thai tea blended with inc. Very refreshing!$6.00
- Mangonada
Sweet mangos flavored with Chamoy and Tajin. Oh so good!$8.00
- Strawberry Mangonanda Smoothie
Sweet mangos & strawberries flavored with Chamoy and Tajin. Oh so good!$8.00
- Strawberry Chamoyada
Strawberry blended with ice and flavored with chamoy and tajin. So sweet$8.00
- Piña Coláda
Pineapple and coconut classic drink. Summertime delight!$7.00